San Diego police ID man who was fatally shot by La Mesa officer Sunday

Authorities on Friday publicly identified a burglary suspect who was fatally shot by a La Mesa police officer last weekend during a confrontation.

Jason Hampton, 41, allegedly pulled a handgun when two officers approached him in a parking lot at a condominium complex in the 8000 block of University Avenue about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates law enforcement shootings in La Mesa under the terms of a countywide agreement.

Hampton, the subject of a felony burglary warrant, apparently tried to fire the gun at one of the officers, but it jammed, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The suspect then ran off, and one of the patrolmen, LMPD Officer Brian Heller, fired on him.

"As the suspect continued to run towards University Avenue, it appeared the suspect was trying to manipulate or clear the firearm of the malfunction," Shebloski said.

Heller then fired again, wounding Hampton in the upper body and causing him to collapse and drop his gun. Despite lifesaving efforts on the part of the officers and paramedics, the suspect died at the scene.

The encounter resulted in no other injuries, though a passing vehicle and a building were struck by gunfire, the lieutenant said.

A loaded 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene, Shebloski said.

Heller has been with the La Mesa Police Department for about six years. His supervisors have put him on paid leave pending completion of investigations in the case, as is routine in instances of law enforcement shootings.

