Man stabbed for sitting near disabled man at Mission Valley trolley stop: SDPD

Police were looking Monday for a suspect in the stabbing of a 31-year-old man at the Mission Valley Center Trolley Station platform.

According to investigators, the suspect was angered because the victim was sitting next to a handicapped person at the station near the Mission Valley Mall at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

The suspect, who police described as in his 30s, got angry at the victim and stabbed him with a knife in the left rib cage and thigh, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The suspect fled the area on foot, investigators said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive the attack, according to police.