Man Shot, Killed at Marine Corps Depot Entrance Gate ID'd

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The man who was shot and killed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot entrance gate in November, after approaching base personnel with a knife, has been identified.

Marine officials identified the man as Travers Spargo King, 36, of Boston, Massachusetts. King was employed as an air conditioner technician at MCRD from March to November in a civilian capacity.

Marine officials also stated that King previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

No other information was provided.

On Nov. 26, just before noon, King attempted to enter the base at the gate 5 entrance. Base personnel asked King to stop the vehicle. King then got out of the vehicle with a knife and approached the personnel with "hostile intent."

After several warnings, King was shot. An ambulance was called and King was later pronounced dead at the scene, said 1st Lt. Joshua Collins with MCRD.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

The depot is near San Diego International Airport. Gate 5 is used for visitors. It has security kiosks under a metal awning.

No other information was available.

