Man Shot in Vista, Homicide Investigation Underway

A man was shot in a neighborhood in Vista early Tuesday, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies first responded to the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive, for a report of a disturbance, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

At the scene, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound, SDSO said. Deputies could be seen surrounding a home at a corner of what appeared to be a cul-de-sac. It was unclear if the man was shot inside the home or elsewhere.

Medics with the Vista Fire Department were called and transferred the man to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he died shortly after he arrived, SDSO said. The man's identity was being withheld.

It was not immediately clear if investigators were searching for a suspect. Further details surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

SDSO deputies remained at the scene nearly nine hours after they were called. Some deputies could be seen blocking streets while others were at the door of the house. It was not clear if they were speaking to residents of the home.

The investigation was ongoing.

SDSO asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285- 6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.