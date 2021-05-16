Man Shot and Killed at San Diego Mission Bay Resort: SDPD

A 20-year-od man was shot and killed at San Diego Mission Bay Resort early Sunday, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department acting homicide Lt. Joel Tien said the man was found dead inside a hotel room at a tower near the front of the resort just after 3:30 a.m. The resort is located at 1775 East Mission Bay Dr., west of Interstate 5.

Tien said the death is being investigated as a homicide. As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made. Tien said investigators would remain at the scene throughout the morning. The lieutenant said witnesses were being interviewed, too.

No one else was hurt.

No further details were immediately released; check back for updates on this developing story.