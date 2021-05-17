Clairemont

Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured in Clairemont Mesa Crash

By City News Service

A man in his 20s was killed when his car was struck broadside by another car in the Clairemont Mesa West area of San Diego, authorities said Monday.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Balboa Avenue at Mount Everest Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 29-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry eastbound on Balboa Avenue when she struck the man's 2018 Honda Accord that was northbound on Mount Everest Boulevard, Heims said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The woman suffered injuries considered life-threatening, including internal injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment by paramedics, Heims said.

The crash was under investigation.

