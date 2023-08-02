Man killed in shooting Sunday in Chollas Creek ID'd

The man shot and killed Sunday evening in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of San Diego was identified Tuesday night as 35-year-old Marcelo Barajas, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the shooting at around 7:24 p.m. on Wightman Street and 3700 Altadena Ave., said SDPD Watch Commander Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, SDPD Homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski told NBC 7.

Officers began life-saving measures and called for medics, who transported the man to a hospital. A short time later, the man died at the hospital, according to SDPD.

Currently, police are looking for suspects matching the description of a group of two to three young men in their late teens or early twenties in a dark-colored vehicle, Lt. Shebloski said.

The victim may have been involved in a verbal confrontation with at least one other person prior to the shooting, according to a news release from SDPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers.