Man killed in shooting Sunday in Chollas Creek ID'd

By Renee Schmiedeberg and Rafael Avitabile

The man shot and killed Sunday evening in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of San Diego was identified Tuesday night as 35-year-old Marcelo Barajas, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the shooting at around 7:24 p.m. on Wightman Street and 3700 Altadena Ave., said SDPD Watch Commander Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, SDPD Homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski told NBC 7.

Officers began life-saving measures and called for medics, who transported the man to a hospital. A short time later, the man died at the hospital, according to SDPD.

Currently, police are looking for suspects matching the description of a group of two to three young men in their late teens or early twenties in a dark-colored vehicle, Lt. Shebloski said.

The victim may have been involved in a verbal confrontation with at least one other person prior to the shooting, according to a news release from SDPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers.

