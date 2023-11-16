Man killed during home invasion robbery in Vista

A suspected burglar was shot and killed while attempting to enter a house in Vista Thursday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on York Drive, east of Santa Fe Avenue, when a homeowner called 911 to report someone was trying to break into their home. While on the phone with dispatch, shots were fired.

Sheriff's have not confirmed who fired the gun.

The suspect later died at a nearby hospital.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.