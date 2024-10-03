At least 1 police officer shoots man during foot chase in Escondido, authorities say

A man was injured after being shot by at least one police officer in Escondido on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Escondido Transit Center located at 700 West Valley Parkway at around 7:40 p.m. after a call about someone threatening with a weapon, according to the Escondido Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, who ran, prompting a foot chase, Sgt. Russ Whitaker with the EPD said.

At least one officer then shot the man on a bike path east of North Quince Street, Whitaker said, adding that it is unknown how many officers fired their weapons.

The man is being treated at a nearby hospital, according to the department.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The San Diego Police Department said its Homicide Unit is responding to conduct the investigation, which is county protocol.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.