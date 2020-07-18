Man Injured After Being Hit By Amtrak Train in Del Mar

A man wearing headphones and running along train tracks in Del Mar was injured after being hit by an Amtrak train Saturday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff Department said.

The incident occurred at around 2:53 p.m. near 8th St. and Stratford Court in Del Mar.

The victim was running down the middle of the tracks with his headphones on when the train, a mile behind him, began blaring its horn. He was made aware of the train as it got closer, but failed to get out of its way in time, said Terry Gaasterland, deputy mayor of the City of Del Mar.

"What's common is people being on the tracks and not being aware that these are active tracks," Gaasterland said. "We need more signage."

The man was transported to a local hospital. No information was given on his condition.

No other information was available.

