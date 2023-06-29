Man in custody of San Diego Sheriff's Dept. dies; 2nd death in 3 days

A man who was found unresponsive in his jail cell died at UCSD Medical Center, becoming the second in-custody death in three days, the Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.

Pedro Junior Ornelas III, 27, died at UCSD Medical Center around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

"We extend our sympathies to the Ornelas family and those affected by his death," Jarjua said. "A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one."

Ornelas was arrested June 16 by the California Highway Patrol on a felony warrant on suspicion of pimping and pandering, the lieutenant said. He was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and prohibited owner of ammo.

He was booked into San Diego Central Jail, Jarjura said. Ornelas lived in San Diego at the time of his arrest.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of the custody death.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was conducting an investigation. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

In another custody death this week, Paul Arthur Heimark, 66, who was in custody of the Sheriff's Department at Alvarado Hospital, died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Jarjura.

"Heimark had medical issues that were identified by sheriff medical staff at the time of his booking," Jarjura said. "He was admitted to the hospital directly after completing the intake process."

Heimark had been receiving care at the hospital and was never housed at a detention facility, the lieutenant said.

"We extend our sympathies to the Heimark family and those affected by his death," Jarjura said.

A judge remanded Heimark into custody on June 16 stemming from a probation hold placed on him. Heimark allegedly failed to comply with the terms of his probation for his original charge of possession for sale of a controlled substance, Jarjura said.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of Heimark's death and responded to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was investigating the death, and the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.