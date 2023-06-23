A mother was arrested Friday morning on the Campo Indian Reservation, accused of shooting her daughter during an argument, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The women were arguing at their home on Church Road at around 10 a.m. when the mother, 42-year-old Andrea Najera, grabbed a shotgun, according to deputies. Najera's daughter, 22, tried to take the shotgun from her and was shot in the process, deputies said.

The daughter was able to walk to a nearby tribal fire station and told firefighters she had been shot by her mom. Medics took the victim to Golden Acorn Casino in Campo where they met an air ambulance for a flight to a hospital, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

Deputies, meanwhile, went to the home and arrested Najera without incident, the SDSO said in a press release. She was booked at Las Colinas detention facility and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.