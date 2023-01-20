Man in Critical Condition After Driving Electric Scooter Into Pothole in Sorrento Valley

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing an electric scooter Friday night in Sorrento Valley.

The man wasn't wearing a helmet when he rode the scooter into a pothole on Roselle Street near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at around 5:45 p.m., according to an SDPD sergeant at the scene. The pothole was approximately 15 inches by 30 inches wide and 3 inches deep, the sergeant said.

Passerbys found the man on the ground unconscious and not breathing, about seven feet away from the pothole, and gave him CPR until medics came. Medics had a pulse on the man before taking him to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he was listed in critical condition as of 9 p.m., according to SDPD.

Police did not identify the rider but said he was from Oceanside.

An employee of a repair shop near Miramar Road said the business had been busy after the recent spate of storms, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

Countless potholes formed across the county following heavy storms throughout January. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria deployed a crew of 150 people earlier this week to fix potholes around town. On Friday, the city said it had a backlog of more than 1,600 pothole reports through the Get It Done app, adding that they typically see around 200 requests per day.

Gloria is scheduled to address the repair work done so far Saturday morning in Linda Vista.