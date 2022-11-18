Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By Brother: San Diego Police

A 24-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound Friday in the community of Linda Vista.

The San Diego Police Department responded to 6838 Rico Court at 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Investigators said he was attacked by his brother, who walked into the kitchen him in the shoulder area, according to the SDPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital, while the suspect, 22-year-old Nuradin Jama, was arrested a short time later, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing. SDPD's Western Division detectives were investigating the incident.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.