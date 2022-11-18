Harbor Island

San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room

Investigators say the most likely scenario is that the man shot his wife and then shot himself in their eighth-floor room

By Dave Summers and Eric S. Page

Outside the Hilton where the two people died on Harbor Island.
Dave Summers

The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police.

On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.

Officers began investigating the incident about 3 p.m. on Tuesday when Harbor Police responded to 1960 Harbor Island Drive after receiving a call from staff members at the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.

Hotel workers said they entered a room on the eighth floor after its occupants were supposed to have been checked out at noon.

When officers made their way to the room, they found the couple dead of gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Jud Campbell of SDPD's homicide unit. A gun was recovered in the room.

"Based on the initial observations of the scene, it appears the most likely scenario is that the male shot the female, and then shot himself," police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A pair of dogs were found alive in the room, Campbell said, adding on Friday that they were removed from the property by animal control.

Investigators said on Friday that the couple had previously lived in Illinois and were most recently living in Arizona.

The Harbor Police Department, which does not have a homicide unit, turned over the investigation to SDPD, according to authorities.

Anybody with information about the incident is being urged to contact SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

