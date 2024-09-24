Man gunned down in the street in Lemon Grove ID'd by San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot last week in a Lemon Grove neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire at about 11 p.m. Wednesday found Darron Singleton Jr., 23, lying in the roadway in the 2200 block of Dain Court, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has the latest in the Lemon Grove shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead.

"Deputies immediately began lifesaving measures until relieved by San Miguel Fire Department personnel," reads a news release issued by SDSO on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene."

The shooter or shooters remain unidentified and at large, and the motive for the shooting is unknown, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 868-3200. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.