Man Found Covered in Blood Outside Girlfriend's Door, Homicide Investigation Underway: SDPD

San Diego police did not say how the man died

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A homicide investigation is underway in Otay Mesa West after a woman found her boyfriend covered in blood outside her door, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police received a call from the woman at 3:21 a.m. when she made the grisly discovery on the 3200 block of Caminito Quixote. SDPD said the woman called authorities for help.

SDPD arrived at the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not say how the man died. They also did not release details about him, such as his name or age.

Homicide investigators have been called to take over the case. The investigation is ongoing.

