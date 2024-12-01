Man fatally stabbed in El Cajon

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in El Cajon, while two other men were taken in by police for questioning, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Mollison Avenue, near the intersection of East Madison Avenue, just a few blocks from El Cajon Valley High School, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male with a life threatening stab wound," the department reported.

Paramedics from Heartland Fire responded to the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Two men were taken to the ECPD for questioning, and the department believes that there were no outstanding suspects, officials said.

The victim was a resident of El Cajon, but his name was not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.