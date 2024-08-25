Pacific Beach

Man drowns night-swimming in Pacific Beach

Video shot at the scene shows a group of people, some of whom were clearly distraught, near the paramedics as they worked on the victim

An investigation is underway in Pacific Beach on Sunday morning after a man was found dead in the water.

Police were called to an area not far from the 100 block of Santa Rita Place around 2 a.m. after the victim was pulled from the water.

Although first-responders attempted life-saving measures, the man, who was not awake or breathing when pulled out of the water, was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 3 a.m.

It's not known yet if alcohol or drugs played a role in the man's death.

Video shot at the scene shows a group of people, most of whom appear to be men, near the paramedics as they worked on the victim. Several people were clearly distraught, with others comforting them.

