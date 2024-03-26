Man calls cops about stolen motorcycle he left behind after burglary: Coronado PD

Coronado police said Tuesday that they have closed a case, with not only a little help from the suspects themselves.

The incident began in the early hours of Saturday when Nathan Slack, 29, and Brittany Cassell, 32, who were recorded on security video, left an area near some bushes outside the Shores condominum complex, where they had hidden what later turned out to be a stolen motorcycle around, according to CPD. A short time later, they were also recorded on video near a condo, which a resident reported later that morning had been burglarized. Police were alerted to the presence of the stolen motorcycle that same morning.

Later that afternoon, someone called Coronado Police and started asking questions about the bike. During the conversation they admitted to leaving the bike behind bushed and agreed to meet officers at the Shores. Although he failed to show up at the agreed time, investigators said they spotted somebody a couple hours later in the Shores parking lot with the same backpack and the same clothes that the man had been wearing in the security video. Police said it was Slack, and when they searched him, they found property that had been stolen from the Shores condo that morning.

Almost simultaneously, Cassell was approached by officers outside the condo complex. She, too, was wearing clothing identical to the woman observed in the security video, and when they searched her, investigators said, she had about $1,500 worth of property stolen from the condo.

The pair both face charges of possession of stolen property and burglary in the first degree. Slack, who is being held on $50,000 bail, also faces one count of possession of a stolen motorcycle. Bail was initially set at $25,000 for Cassell. They are both due in court in Chula Vista on Wednesday morning.