Coronado residents, business owners clean up after historic storm

The storm that swept through San Diego County on Monday caused severe flooding and damage. In Coronado, the damage was stark.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Kristine Capin said.

The damage throughout Capin’s neighborhood was extensive.

“We had a lot of water in our front yard just rising as the rain was coming down and it wasn’t going away,” Capin said.

Business Owners are picking up the pieces as they navigate how to remain open despite the damage.

“We have a couple of businesses there and they were completely flooded so we have to tear up all the flooring, cut out the bottom of the walls, it’s bad,” David Spatafore said.

The City of Coronado declared a State of Emergency on Jan 22.

On Jan 23. City officials said residents near the Country Club area are allowed to use/flush their toilets however, city crews are still working on pump station repairs and city leaders are asking residents in the Country Club area to limit drainage use which includes not using dishwashers, showers and washing machines.

Residents in the Country Club area are being allowed to shower at the community center on 1845 Strand Way.