‘Something like this in Coronado is very unique': 2 stabbed, suspect hurt during arrest

A peaceful Monday night in Coronado Shores was broken by the wail of police-car and fire-truck sirens after a man and woman were stabbed in an apartment.

Investigators said 911 operators got a call shortly before 9 p.m. from the front desk of one of the high rises about a stabbing incident. Responding officers found two victims at 1773 Avenida Del Mundo: a man and woman in their 60s, both of whom had been stabbed in the neck.

A short time later, police took a man in his 40s into custody. Coronado PD Sgt. Ryan Brennan said the three people knew each other but declined to specify their relationships. Brennan did stress that the attacks were not believed to have been committed randomly and that police thought that the community was no longer in danger after the arrest.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Brennan had said a crime like a double stabbing — or any stabbing — is rare in the tiny, tony island community.

"Something like this in Coronado is very unique," Brennan said. "Major crimes such as stabbing do not happen here with any regularity."

Brennan said that the suspect was "uncooperative" during the arrest and needed medical care afterward but added that "it is unclear how he sustained those injuries."

Both of the stabbing victims, whose wounds Brennan described as "very serious," were hospitalized after the incident but are expected to make a full recovery.