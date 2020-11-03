OCEANSIDE

Man Attacks Oceanside Patrol Car With Machete: Police

By Eric S. Page

A machete
Getty Images

One officer was injured in North County Tuesday when a homeless man struck a patrol car with a machete, shattering a window and spraying the officer inside with broken glass, officials said.

The suspect managed to flee on foot after the attack near Marron Road and College Boulevard in Oceanside at around 5 p.m.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Local

nbc 7 Oct 28

Watch NBC 7's Live Election Day Coverage on NBC7.com, Roku or Apple TV

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 10 Deaths, 293 New Cases Reported

Officers from OPD, Carlsbad, the San Diego Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, authorities told NBC 7.

Investigators said the man accused of making the daylight attack is known to police in Oceanside and has made threats to department members in the past.

The injured officer was taken to Tri-City Hospital for treatment.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us