Man Attacks Oceanside Patrol Car With Machete: Police

One officer was injured in North County Tuesday when a homeless man struck a patrol car with a machete, shattering a window and spraying the officer inside with broken glass, officials said.

The suspect managed to flee on foot after the attack near Marron Road and College Boulevard in Oceanside at around 5 p.m.

Officers from OPD, Carlsbad, the San Diego Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, authorities told NBC 7.

Investigators said the man accused of making the daylight attack is known to police in Oceanside and has made threats to department members in the past.

The injured officer was taken to Tri-City Hospital for treatment.