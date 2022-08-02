Man Attacks Blind Man With His Own Cane, Attacks Couple Who Intervened in Mission Valley

San Diego Police arrived at the scene of a man who stole a blind man's cane, then attacked three people with it Tuesday evening in Mission Valley, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

The suspect used the cane to attack its owner, a blind man, then attacked two good Samaritans who saw the attack and intervened at Camino de la Reina and Camino del Este, police said.

The couple, a man and a woman, were struck with a sharp object, leaving the woman with multiple puncture wounds in her back, Officer Buttle said.

The man's injuries are not known at this time, police added. Both San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire Department responded to the incident.

The suspect appears to be a transient male, police said.

Initially, police received reports that a person attacked people with a hammer.

This is a developing story. Check back at NBC 7 San Diego for more details.