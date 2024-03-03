Man arrested for allegedly stabbing sleeping homeless man at Chula Vista trolley station

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday for allegedly stabbing a homeless man multiple times at the Palomar Trolley Station in Chula Vista.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was attacked, apparently without provocation, while he was sleeping on the premises in the early morning hours Saturday. Officers were conducting a patrol at about 2:20 a.m. at the station at 610 Palomar St. when they found the man covered in blood, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said he was conscious and able to speak with officers before he was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were described by police as "currently considered non-life-threatening."

With the help of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, the CVPD identified 34-year-old Tulio Gasca of Imperial Beach as a person of interest in the attack and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 3:42 p.m., the CVPD dispatch center received a call from someone who reported his vehicle being stolen in the 500 block of Moss Street. The victim as able to follow his vehicle and call police, who stopped the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Gasca, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, and was later also booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with further information about the suspect or the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.