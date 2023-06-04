San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Person at San Ysidro Transit Center

Personnel with the San Diego Police Department fatally shot a person Sunday night at the San Ysidro Transit Center, which is the southern most stop of San Diego's MTS trolley line.

The shooting happened at 723 E San Ysidro Blvd., less than a mile from the U.S.—Mexico border, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Witness Thomas Brown was near the trolley station when he began hearing gunshots.

"I was about to make a phone call, so I started hearing gunshots, just like five or six gunshots," Brown said.

"And after it was over, they reach in his pocket, or pulled his hand out of his jacket, and he went like this — all he had was a paper bus pass in his hands," Brown explained.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is the investigating agency for this shooting, according to SDSO Watch Commander Lt. Pepin.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details as NBC 7 will update this page with more information as it arrives.