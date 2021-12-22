Carlsbad

Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Murder of 68-Year-Old Man in Carlsbad

By City News Service

A man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured a 68-year-old man Wednesday in the parking lot of a Carlsbad shopping center was behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse, according to police.

The alleged attack was reported at 10:22 a.m. at a shopping center at 1700 Aviara Parkway.


The victim, who was found unconscious and suffering from head injuries, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to a police department statement, which said witnesses at the scene helped police find the suspect.

Patrick Ferncase of Vista, 28, was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Police said there is no known relationship between Ferncase and the victim and no other suspects were being sought.

The Carlsbad Police Department said its investigators are seeking additional information regarding the incident.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Collier at 760-931-2110 or Christopher.Collier@Carlsbadca.gov, or Sgt. James Willis at 760-931-2139, James.Willis@carlsbadca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

