Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 5, at Linda Vista home will stand trial

WARNING: This story may have disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

A man who allegedly snuck into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl inside the residence was ordered Thursday to stand trial on charges that include lewd acts on a child and burglary.

Alejandro Jose Confesor, 23, is accused of entering a Wellington Street home around 1:45 a.m. April 18 and sexually abusing the child in her bedroom.

Alejandro Jose Confesor faces up to 25 years if convicted. NBC 7's Dana Williams reports on April 24, 2024.

San Diego police say that video surveillance captured Confesor returning to the home just before 3:30 a.m. on April 21.

He is not accused of harming anyone in the home on that day but is accused of taking items from the home's garage. He's also accused of unlawfully entering another home and a person's vehicle in the same neighborhood as the Wellington Street residence.

Prosecutors say Confesor has no relationship to the victims.

Confesor was arrested that night on Linda Vista Road, less than two miles from the home, which neighbors told NBC 7 is military housing.

After Confesor's arrest, police found he had items stolen from the home where the girl was allegedly molested, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing held on Thursday. Confesor also allegedly had a picture on his cell phone of the inside of another nearby home, and his fingerprints were lifted from an unlocked vehicle in the neighborhood, which prosecutors allege he entered and stole cash from.

Confesor was a cook at a restaurant and resided in the same neighborhood where the assault took place, SDPD Lt. Michael Swanson said. He rented a space and lived with multiple roommates.

Alejandro Jose Confesor in court on April 24, 2024.

Confesor faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Eric Bodnar, who said Confesor has no relationship to the residents of the home.

Confesor was originally held on $1 million bail, but a judge granted the prosecution's request to hold him in custody without bail.

NBC 7 spoke with the victim's father back in April, who said, “The family is doing ok. We’re grateful to our church and military families. They have been great and showing us a lot of love.”

Anyone with further information regarding the case or video surveillance from the area during the time of the incidents was asked to call SDPD's Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2210.

