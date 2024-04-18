Intruder sexually assaults girl in Linda Vista home; Suspect search underway, SDPD says

An investigation is underway in a Linda Vista neighborhood Thursday after a man sexually assaulted a sleeping girl, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man entered a home in the neighborhood near Linda Vista Road and Mesa College Drive at about 1:45 a.m. and sexually assaulted a girl who was asleep at the time, SDPD said. The girl's age was not disclosed.

San Diego police are still searching for a suspect, who left the home on foot, and provided a vague description. The man was about 160 to 180 pounds, about 5'8'' or 5'9'' and was wearing a dark jacket, possibly a windbreaker and dark pants at the time, SDPD said.

A neighbor told NBC 7 the community was military housing.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect entered the home.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.