Suspect arrested in Linda Vista child sex assault after returning to same home

WARNING: This story may have disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

San Diego police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion he sexually assaulted a sleeping 5-year-old girl in her Linda Vista home, then tried to make his way into the same home days later, it was announced Monday.

Alejandro Jose Confesor was arrested at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday about a mile-and-a-half away from the home near Linda Vista Road and Mesa College Drive where a man entered through an unlocked door and "fondled" the girl around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, the San Diego police Department said.

The girl screamed when she woke up, alerting her parents, SDPD Lt. Michael Swanson said.

On Sunday, police say, he returned to the home, entered the property and was captured on surveillance cameras. The man entered the side yard and garage but failed to enter the home, police said, adding that residents remained safe.

SDPD said Confesor was drinking a beer when they made contact and arrested him on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sex crime with specific circumstances, assault with intent to commit rape or other sex acts during residential burglary, burglary, and trespassing.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke with neighbors who are especially concerned for the safety of their own kids.

"I have a 6-year-old as well and an older child, and it's very uneasy, especially when my husband is constantly gone, and so it would be nice to have more help and more security," neighbor Diana Walters, who described the community as being filled with military families, said.

A neighbor told NBC 7 the community was military housing. Authorities urged the community to be vigilant and keep doors and windows locked.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or video surveillance from the area is encouraged to call the Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2210 or SDPD non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

NBC 7's Shandel Menezes and Jeanette Quezada contributed to this report.