Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting, Drugging More Than 20 Women in Mexico City Arrested in La Mesa

A former U.S. federal employee who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is behind bars for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting more than 20 women in Mexico, according to court documents.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 44, was arrested on October 9 by federal agents in the city of La Mesa for coercion and enticement.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

In May, the FBI began investigating Raymond, who held a position not specified at the U.S. embassy in Mexico, according to court documents.

After further investigation, photographs and videos of at least 23 possible victims were found including one alleging that she was sexually assaulted in the special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction of the U.S.

The U.S. began investigating Raymond after a victim reported that he sexually assaulted her at an apartment rented by the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

According to the arrest warrant, during the investigation officials confiscated cell phones and found internet searches on "fainted women", "deep sleep", "alcohol side effects", "zolpidem tablets" which are prescribed for insomnia treatments. Some of those searches date back to 2010.

It was also found that Raymond had recorded his victims, who, according to court documents, they had no memory of. It was found that Raymond knew his victims through dating apps.

According to the federal agent in charge of the initial investigation, after the defendant quit his job at the embassy, and knowing that he was investigated for sexual assault, he traveled from Mexico to Washington, D.C. and then San Diego, where he continued to date women in September. One of them told the FBI that she dated the defendant on several occasions, in which she ended up intoxicated and ended having sex with him.

TELEMUNDO 20 contacted the defendant's representative attorney's office by phone and was told they were unavailable.

Raymond has a 23-year career in federal government public service.

Records from the San Diego Correctional Center show Raymond is behind bars and will remain there until his trial. If convicted, Raymond faces up to life in prison.