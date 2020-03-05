Man Accused of Covering Up Hit-and-Run With Stolen Car Report Due in Court

What to Know Roberto Garcia, 30, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to a March 2019 freeway crash.

Authorities say he claimed he "dropped his keys" in Chula Vista and had his car stolen.

CHP reported the defendant was actually involved in the car crash.

A San Diego man who the California Department of Insurance says falsified a stolen vehicle report when he was actually involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child was arraigned on Thursday.

Roberto Garcia faces charges of presenting a false vehicle claim to an insurance company, felony hit-and-run, and false report of theft in connection to a car crash that happened on a freeway on March 3, 2019.

The Department of Insurance said the defendant filed a stolen vehicle report to Chula Vista police and his insurer last year. In the report, Garcia claimed his car was stolen after he “dropped his keys” at a Chula Vista bar.

California Highway Patrol alerted the Department of Insurance that Garcia was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Investigators determined that on the same day the defendant reported his car stolen, he and his girlfriend struck another car on a freeway then fled the scene. The crash resulted in minor injuries to a child.

In an attempt to cover up the hit-and-run and receive a $10,000 payout from his insurance company, the defendant falsely reported his car stolen, the Department of Insurance said.

Garcia was released from custody on a $50,000 bond.

He faces up to six years in jail. He is expected back in court on Mar. 20.

It is unclear if he has an attorney or how he pleaded in this case.