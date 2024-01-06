Man, 33, dies at San Diego Central Jail, sheriff says; 1st in-custody death of 2024

A 33-year-old inmate who was in jail for failing to comply with a court order was found dead Friday in the San Diego Central Jail.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were conducting a safety check at the jail around 8:55 a.m. and found Eric Alexander Wolf unresponsive and displaying signs of medical distress, said Lt. Joseph Jarjura of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The jail's medical staff, paramedics and deputies attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to save Wolf, who was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. by a doctor from Mercy Hospital, Jarjura said.

Wolf was arrested on July 26 by the San Diego Police Department for failure to comply with a court order. The original listed charge was for robbery, according to Jarjura. Wolf was sentenced to two years in jail on Dec. 11.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Wolf did not have a permanent residence at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

"We extend our sympathies to the Wolf family and those affected by this death," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

A sheriff's family liaison officer will support the family as they deal with the death of a loved one, Jarjura said.

A Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board representative was notified of the death and responded to the scene. As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and will conduct a thorough investigation, authorities said.