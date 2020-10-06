Man, 20, Killed in Electric Skateboarding Accident in Carlsbad

A 20-year-old man died in Carlsbad over the weekend after taking a tumble while riding an electric skateboard, and police are looking for witnesses to help piece together what happened.

The Carlsbad Fire Department was called to Chestnut Avenue and Pio Pico Drive just before 7:45 a.m. Sunday to check on a man who had fallen off an electric skateboard. He needed medical attention.

When first responders arrived, they found the man badly hurt. He died at a local hospital, the Carlsbad Police Department said. Police haven’t released his name yet but said Tuesday that he was a 20-year-old man from Lakewood, California.

CPD Lt. Christie Calderwood said investigators believe the man was riding his skateboard when he fell, suffering critical injuries. Police don’t think any other motorists were involved in the accident, but they do believe there may be unidentified witnesses out there who stopped to try to help the man.

The cause of the deadly accident is ongoing; on Tuesday, the CPD released details in hopes of tracking down anyone who may have seen anything linked to this case.

Anyone with details can reach out to the CPD Officer John Maud at (760) 271-5766.

The area where the accident happened is west of Interstate 5, near Holiday Park.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3340.1260319672356!2d-117.34150568480821!3d33.158317980858556!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x80dc7216123970df%3A0xa46bd2cf51159c1a!2sPio%20Pico%20Dr%20%26%20Chestnut%20Ave%2C%20Carlsbad%2C%20CA%2092008!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1602022042336!5m2!1sen!2sus&w=600&h=450]