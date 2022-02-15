Main Gate Closed at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado

Military officials said late Tuesday morning that the main gate at Naval Air Station North Island was closed to traffic.

Recipients were alerted shortly after 9 a.m. with the following advisory: "The main gate at NASNI is closed until further notice, use alternate routes to enter via the Ocean gate or 01st / Alameda. from 9:30 a.m."

People on the base were told on the Naval Base Coronado Facebook page to "Stay away from NASNI Main Gate and NASNI BLDG 335."

One person told NBC 7 that all non-essential personnel were told to leave the base. A check of outgoing traffic on the Coronado Bridge, however, did not show a backup of traffic.

The same Facebook page instructed people that the commissary, exchange and visitor center were all closed until further notice as well.



Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.