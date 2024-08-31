Manny Machado ties Adrian Gonzalez on Padres all-time HR list as Friars beat Rays

Manny Machado started the season dealing with an elbow injury. Then he added a hip ailment and just didn't look like himself.

Manny Machado is now healthy and looking like the future Hall of Famer we've come to know and love.

Machado had another monster night in Tampa, including a historic homer, in a 13-5 San Diego rout of the Rays to start a 3-game series on the Gulf Coast. In the 2nd inning, Manny detonated a 3-run homer to right-centerfield, his 161st dinger in a Padres uniform. The blast ties him with Eastlake High School alum Adrian Gonzalez for 2nd place on the franchise's all-time HR list, just two behind Nate Colbert.

He added a pair of singles and had plenty of help from his fellow sluggers. David Peralta continued his renaissance with a 2-run homer in the 4th inning, a no-doubter that nearly reached the scoreboard beyond the right field seats at Tropicana Field. In the 7th inning, Xander Bogaerts hit a line shot that snuck over the left field wall for his 7th homer of the year.

Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth chipped in with two hits each and Jurickson Profar showed off his supreme plate discipline, drawing four walks. It was one of the most complete offensive performances of the season for an offense that's been among the game's best over the last five months.

The Padres can win the series on Saturday afternoon with Randy Vasquez on the mound against Rays righty Shane Baz.