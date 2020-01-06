Loyal SC’s 1st Match Date Set

What was rumored for a while is now official. San Diego Loyal SC will begin its inaugural United Soccer League season on March 7 at Torero Stadium against the Las Vegas Lights.

"I couldn't be more honored to lead SD Loyal onto the field for our inaugural game," said Loyal coach Landon Donovan in a statement. "Having played twice at Torero Stadium, I know there is no better venue to help us bring the fans what they want - entertaining soccer on the field and a great experience off of it. This will be the start of something incredibly special in San Diego and we look forward to bringing the city something they can be truly proud of."

One of the many interesting aspects of this is the fact the Lights are coached by former San Diego State and U.S. Men's National Team star Eric Wynalda. In fact it was Donovan who broke Wynalda's USMNT scoring record several years back and the two have had a little bit of friction over time.

Whether that spills over into their coaching careers remains to be seen if it does we'll likely see the start of it in early March.