Locals Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday With Caution, Hoping to Keep COVID-19 Cases Down

Super Bowl Sunday was spent differently, for many, because of the pandemic. But some people still got to watch the game at their favorite eateries, outside on the patio.

“I think I speak for all of us, that we’d rather have a limited outdoor, like what we have, than nothing at all,” said Gary Hussey, a manager at The Smoking Gun in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The Smoking Gun was a prime spot for football fans to watch the game Sunday afternoon. They had plenty of TVs facing the patio area.

“It’s fantastic, I mean we have one of the best seats in the house,” said David Nozick.

Nozick said he got to The Smoking Gun about an hour and a half before the game started and was seated closest to one of the big screen TVs, visible from the patio. Within the first few minutes of the game there was a 20 person wait-list, according to Hussey.

Hussey said it’s important for staff to explain COVID-19 related guidelines as soon as guests check-in with hosts.

“As soon as they (guests) come up we greet them. We go through the whole process of taking temperatures, making sure they know regulations; when you need to have your mask on, when you can have it off,” explained Hussey.

Guests told NBC 7 the safety precautions made them feel at ease.

“We felt really comfortable here too, as far as everything being safe and people being spread apart,” said Janet Howard.

“It was pretty done well. We had to social distance, wear our face masks,” added Olalekan Alebeiosu.

While guests at The Smoking Gun were compliant, medical experts are raising concerns over those who are not following CDC guidelines and are worried there could be a major post Super Bowl surge.