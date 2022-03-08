Locals Brace for Expected Increase in Already Sky-High Gas Prices

A long stretch of cars made up the line for a Costco gas station in Chula Vista as locals rushed on Tuesday to fill their tanks before prices skyrocket even more than they already have.

“I want to lock in whatever price it is the cheapest gas, so that’s why I came right now,” customer Ronnie Gonzales said. “I want to gas up right now.”

Gas prices across the country have steadily increased and San Diego County saw record-breaking prices several times throughout the past couple of weeks. As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas rose 10 more cents – the county’s 19th record high in the past 21 days. Right now, the average price of gasoline per gallon in the region is nearing $5.50.

In comparison, the Costco location in Chula Vista offered its customers gas for $5.07 a gallon.

“Gas prices are crazy, so I’m just trying to get some gas,” customer Wailani Robles said. “I have a big vehicle here. I have two cars. This is my first trip; I’ll be back. I’ll be back, unfortunately, but it’s what we have to do.”

Gas prices across the country have surged in recent weeks, with San Francisco recently becoming the first U.S. city where gas costs over $5 a gallon on average.



Residents told NBC 7 they were eager to head to the pump amid President Joe Biden’s announcement to impose a ban on Russian oil due to the country’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

“I agree with them shutting it off because of the crisis,” Gonzales said. “There’s the war and everything, but the timing isn’t great right now. Right now, just coming out of the pandemic, just financially, it’s just hard on a lot of people the American people.”

