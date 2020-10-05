Local Organization Helping Women Veterans Adds More Services During Pandemic

It was created about a century ago to be a helping hand for widows who lost their husbands in war, but now with more women serving in the military themselves, the nonprofit’s sole purpose is to help them transition into civilian life.

Foundation for Women Warriors offers programs that are aimed to empower the professional development of women Veterans.

They also have what’s called the Warrior Assistance program that provides access to scholarships, internships, and mentorship opportunities to help Veterans pursue higher education or a career in a certain field.

Now, the Foundation is adding more services, to help even more women during the pandemic.

70-percent of the women Veterans that they serve are single parents.

With school going online, layoffs across the country because of COVID-19, it has created a really challenging time for many.

The Foundation has opened a warehouse in Vista, and is taking in donations, baby items, clothing and toys heading into the holiday season.

“Our team is honored to be able to serve these women who have done so much for our country. The women that we serve are just so grateful for our services,” explained Chief Executive Officer of Foundation for Women Warriors, Jodie Grenier.

Foundation for Women Warriors is always looking for volunteers and mentors for these women, and anyone is welcome because the more backgrounds and skillsets available to learn from, the better.

More information here: https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/

Also, an Amazon wish list that can be sent directly to the warehouse can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1CMB85VFZK3VA/ref=cm_go_nav_hz