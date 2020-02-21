Local Leaders to Announce Plans to Stabilize Bluffs

A pediatric dentist whose wife, daughter and sister-in-law were killed when a bluff collapsed on them last year will join a local congressman on Friday to announce plans on how federal funding will be used to prevent another tragedy like his family’s from happening again.

Dr. Pat Davis, Congressman Mike Levin (D-49) and local leaders will share how $400,000 will be used to help stabilize bluffs in Encinitas and Solana Beach. The community has been shaken up since a bluff collapsed in Grandview Beach in august of 2019, killing three of Davis’ family members.

“Why I wasn’t killed is beyond me. I was right next to my wife," he told NBC 7. "We were sitting a foot apart and the bluff collapsed in such a way that it took out the three chairs next to me. Not mine."

Since the deadly collapse, Levin and Davis have lobbied to accelerate the already-approved Solana Beach-Encinitas Coastline Shore Project. The project aims to put at least $30 million of mostly federal funds into sand replenishment.

“One of the stages of healing is to find a purpose in your life and if that purpose can come from the tragedy you’ve been through, that is supposed to be even better,” Davis said. “I do not want to see what happened to my family ever happen again.”

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Grandview Beach.