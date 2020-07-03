Local Fireworks Shows and Pet Safety for the Holiday Weekend

The City of El Cajon will host fireworks over John F. Kennedy Park at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Due to physical distancing guidelines, the park itself will be closed, and there will be no public gatherings allowed.

In Poway, the local businesses and community members stepped up to put on shows at the north and south ends of the city at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The first show, above Poway High School’s stadium. The stadium won’t be open, but you can park on streets in the surrounding area.

The second show takes over the Sportsplex in the South Poway Business Park.

Santee will also host two shows, at the Town Center Community Park East and West Hills Park at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The city of Vista will host a fireworks show at Brengle Terrace Park. The park is closed to pedestrians. The city did have an option where cars can purchase tickets to enter, but it’s now sold out.

This holiday can be pretty tough on your pets with constant loud noises.

Here's some easy things you can do at home to help out your pet throughout this weekend.

“Make sure they have a safe place to rest, so somewhere where they feel comfortable. Maybe with their favorite blanket with a favorite toy. You could put on some background music or the TV so they don’t hear the fireworks as loud,” explained Nina Thompson with San Diego Humane Society.

More information can be found here: https://www.sdhumane.org/

One note; SeaWorld is still closed so will not be having fireworks.