Local Businessman Raising Money for Struggling Restaurants

Realizing that restaurants and bars were losing money, he offered an idea to local owners

By Ramon Galindo

T-shirts sold by Uri Bialostozky
NBC 7

San Diego restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a local businessman is using T-shirts to raise money, in hopes of keeping some of San Diego’s bars and restaurants afloat.

Uri Bialostozky is a Mexican immigrant who comes from an entrepreneurial family.  When he saw the economy struggling because of the pandemic, Bialostozky saw an opportunity to give his neighbors a hand.

“Deep down I can’t lose hope and inspiration so, I do the opposite. I inspire myself to see how can I, how can we, help right now,” said Bialostozky.

Realizing that restaurants and bars were losing money, he offered an idea to local owners.  Bialostozky is using his print shop to make T-shirts that restaurants can sell. There is no cost to the business and they can hold on to the profits.

“The profit part goes to the people we’re involved with because right now it’s not something that I need,” said Bialostozky.

“It’s a short-term gain for them, the people who need it,” Bialostozky added.

Even if customers can’t eat or drink at their favorite spot anymore, they can support small business by buying the restaurant’s merchandise.

Bialostozky is hoping to raise $20,000 for local businesses.

If you are interested in buying a T-shirt, or if you are a business who would like to participate in the fundraiser, click here.

