LISTEN: Padres Finally Put Things Together … Now Can They Keep it Up?

The Padres beat the Dodgers four times in seven intense, grueling, infinitely entertaining baseball games.

Now, if San Diego can play like that against everyone else, we'll really be on to something.

That's one of the main topics in this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp take a trip back through the weekend against L.A. and explain why getting a win in Arizona on Wednesday might be an even better sign that the Padres seem ready to go on a prolonged string of success.

Plus, we get some unfiltered insight from Padres Hall of Famer Randy Jones about the state of pitching in modern day Major League Baseball, and hand up our always popular Three Up, Three Down for the week.

