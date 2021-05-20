LISTEN: Padres are Rolling, But Have We Even Seen Their Best Yet?

The Padres have won six straight games (and seven of eight) to get to 10 games over .500 for the first time this season. They've done it without several All-Star-caliber starters and not just against awful competition.

So, just how good can this team really be?

That's one of the major questions NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp dive into on the latest episode of the OnFriar Podcast.

They also discuss where Fernando Tatis Jr. should hit in the lineup (because apparently it's unfair to have him hit for all nine spots), what the plan should be for Dinelson Lamet moving forward, and why a certain Hall of Fame manager has gotten himself into serious hot water with his own clubhouse.

