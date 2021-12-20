LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Discusses Padres New Coaching Staff

When the Padres hired Bob Melvin to be their new manager they already had a pitching coach in place but it was up the skipper to fill out the rest of his staff. He finalized that group on Monday and it's an extremely interesting mix.

The staff will have guys in their 20's, 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's, an age gap that no other group of coaches in Major League Baseball can match. Why hire a hitting coach who's younger than eight position players currently on the roster and a bullpen catcher who just turned 55? What's the benefit of adding a former Manager of the Year with a reputation for being uber-intense to coach the infielders?



Those are questions we attempt to answer in a special edition of the OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp talk about the new hires and let Melvin himself explain why he assembled the group.

Given his results and reputation, if anyone can make a diverse group of folks come together and excel, it's Bo-Mel.

