LISTEN: Another Good Week for the 1st Place Padres

The Padres used a nine-game winning streak to take over 1st place in the National League West. They opened a 10-game, 10-day road trip with a split in Milwaukee to stay there.

All in all things are going pretty well for the Friar Faithful. Now, how long will the good times roll?

The Friars are facing a vicious stretch where they get one day off in a month so they're employing a pitching strategy that Major League teams have long pondered but rarely used. Is it a good idea? And when will they actually be fully healthy again?

Those topics and more are discussed on the latest edition of the OnFriar Podcast:

And, as always, there's plenty of fanboying over Fernando Tatis Jr. and his uncanny ability to do things on a baseball field nobody has ever seen before (if you're into that kind of thing).

