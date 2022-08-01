LISTEN: Analyzing the Padres Trade for Josh Hader and Joe Musgrove's Contract Extension

Monday, August 1, 2022 is going to go down as one of the more active days in Padres franchise history. They finalized a 9-figure contract extension with a home town kid and they sent four players to the Brewers for a 4-time All-Star in closer Josh Hader, and did all that before noon on a day where they open a series against the Rockies where they play five games in four days.

This is grounds for an emergency podcast.

The OnFriar Podcast hosts discuss the good and the bad of dealing for Hader, a wildly talented reliever who's been wildly inconsistent for a month, and what it means for other moves the Padres could made before Tuesday's MLB trade deadling. They also share some stories about why Joe Musgrove might have taken less money than he could have gotten on the open market to stay with his home town team.

