List: What to eat and where to shop at San Diego Airport's new Terminal 1

San Diego International Airport's new Terminal 1 will feature dozens of local places to eat, drink and shop, with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board approving a list of concession vendors.

A few regional and national chains will round out the selection when the project is completed.

For food and beverage, the list includes:

900A Tony Hawk Public House

Ambrosio 15

Better Buzz

Café Moto

Carnitas Snack Shack

Chick-fil-A

Cutwater Restaurant & Bar

El Pez

Grab & Go Subs

Herb & Air

Kettner Exchange

Lofty Coffee

Luna Grill

McDonald’s

Mostra Coffee

Mr. Moto Pizza

NOVO Brewing

Parakeet Café

Puesto

SIP Wine & Beer

Taco Stand

Understory Bar & Restaurant

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Traffic near Terminal 1 will be congested and parking will be limited at least through Friday, airport officials said.

And retail, convenience and gifts options include:

Goods Univision Travel Store

Gaslamp Marketplace

Goods Univision Travel Store

Hip & Humble

InMotion

Liberty Station

No Boundaries

SAN Supply Co. and Goods Express @ SAN

The Arts District Market

The Commissary

WHS Smith

The first concession lease was approved by the Board in early June and the Airport Authority Board approved the final list this week.

A total of six concessions operators will open 19 restaurants and seven retail stores in the New T1. The first phase of 19 gates is slated to open in 2025 and the remaining 11 gates in early 2028. The completed terminal is planned to have 32,000 square feet for food and beverage space, and 14,000 square feet for convenience retail space.

"We were extremely impressed with all the proposals for restaurants and retail shops we received," said Kimberly Becker, CEO and president of the Airport Authority. "Proposers were required to meet specific concept, design and operational criteria that will help SAN offer our customers a wide selection of regional and national brands. We were pleased that all of the proposals were competitive and compelling."

Four of the six concessionaire operators selected are new to the Airport Authority and two of the operators, High Flying Foods and Paradies Lagardere@SAN, LLC, have existing leases for restaurant and retail space.