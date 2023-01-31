From dinosaurs to space, history to the paranormal -- no matter your interest, there is a museum in San Diego County to pull at your heartstrings. And, just in time for the month of love, dozens of museums, gardens and cultural centers will offer 50% off their admission prices for San Diego Museum Month.

More than 60 locations from all corners of the country participate in the annual event put on by the San Diego Museum Council since 1989. The event is a good opportunity to check out a new museum you've had on your bucket list, but it's also a good time to explore lesser-known exhibits, since you can explore an unlimited number of centers with one museum pass throughout the month.

Here are some things you should know:

To get the discounted rate, you'll need a Museum Pass, which can be picked up at any library in San Diego County or downloaded here with an email and zip code

Each Museum Month pass can be used to get up to four half-price tickets at any of the participating museums, historic sites, gardens and cultural centers

Once you've secured a pass, present at any participating museum to receive 50% off admission prices on up to four tickets. You can use the pass as many times as you want during the Museum Month's 28-day run.

Our Top 10 Museum Month Picks

We know there is a lot to choose from, so here are 10 suggestions to kick off your Museum Month exploration. (Scroll down for a full list of all participating museums so you can plan your own fun.)

1. Whaley House Museum (Old Town, San Diego)

With Museum Month's 50% discount, entrance to this infamously haunted house is discounted to just $7. With a ticket, you'll get access to a daytime self-guided tour through the historic landmark, which was a home built in 1857 for the Whaley family. It was designated the most haunted house in America by the television show 'America's Most Haunted.' If you're faint of heart, don't worry; the daytime tour is rated PG.

2. California Surf Museum

Oceanside is a magnet for surfers looking for that perfect set, so it's only fitting there's a place nearby to celebrate the history of surf culture. The California Surf Museum has had many homes since its inception in 21986, but its permanent location at 312 Pier View Way in 2009. Museum Month visitors can trace the evolution of the boogie board (its creator, Tom Morey, died in 2021); can see the surfboard Bethany Hamilton was riding when a shark attacked her; and can learn the science behind that perfect wave.

3. San Diego Botanic Garden (Encinitas)

This sprawling garden oasis is a must-see for any anthophile. The San Diego Botanic Garden's 37 acres of grounds boasts plant species from about 30 regions -- from the native plants of California to flora from the rainforest. Even if you've been before, a return visit to the botanic garden is sure to sprout something new.

4. Heritage of the Americas Museum (El Cajon)

A step into the Heritage of the Americas Museum on Cuyamaca College's campus is like a step back in time. With hundreds of cultural artifacts from throughout American History, you can journey through centuries of time in one afternoon. The museum houses four different wings -- natural history, archaeology, anthropology and fine art -- with unique artifacts like fossils from the Paleozoic age, items from Native American daily life and Asian fine art. There is even a garden with exotic plants.

5. Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center (Barrio Logan, San Diego)

Chicano Park, the area underneath the Coronado Bridge in Barrio Logan, has been a landmark for San Diego's Hispanic and Latino communities since the 1970s, when residents protested a CHP patrol station on their long-promised land to finally secure their park. More than 50 years later, a museum was established to honor its cultural significance. The museum has only been open a few short months, so it's most likely you haven't been here yet. Add it to your list this Museum Month.

6. Pacific Southwest Railway Museum (Campo and La Mesa)

Take a drive out east for an experience like no other in San Diego County. The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum lets guests take a step back into a time period when railway was the means of travel. The museum offers a scenic ride in a refurbished train car through the mountains and deserts of San Diego. If Campo is too far, you can check out railroad relics at the museum's second facility in La Mesa.

7. Living Coast Discovery Center (Chula Vista)

From desert to coast, San Diego's microclimates means there's a lot of nature to discover. This aquarium within the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge gives guests a way to connect directly with wildlife. Kids are encouraged to get up close with endangered sea turtles, raptors, birds, bees and bats. Typically, admission is $20 to the Living Coast, so this is one Museum Month Deal worth capitalizing on.

8. San Diego Comic-Con Museum (Balboa Park, San Diego)

Balboa Park's newest museum is a pop-culture fan's paradise (second to the four days a year when the SDCC is in town). The museum highlights some cult fave characters in fandom and right now features an exhibit dedicated to the legacy of Pac-Man. Guests can also dive into the history of Comic-Con itself and learn to draw during the animation academy session.

We must note that the 50% off deal is only available on select days during the month, and the museum is temporarily closed through Feb. 3.

9. Museum of Making Music (Carlsbad)

If sound is your art form, this museum in Carlsbad is the choice for you. The Museum of Making Music celebrates every step of the musical process, from an exhibit about what makes "good" music to the countless instruments on display and the people who produced some of the most popular tunes.

10. Museum of Contemporary Art (La Jolla and Downtown, San Diego)

This renowned museum, established in 1941, has two locations filled with pieces of modern art and you can't go wrong with either but the location in La Jolla also boasts fabulous ocean views. The museum has been acquiring 20th-century art since the late 60s and their collection of works is currently on display at their downtown location.

Here are all of the locations participating in San Diego Museum Month:

San Diego - Balboa Park

Fleet Science Center

Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Central)

Japanese Friendship Garden

Marston House Museum & Gardens

Mingei Intenational Museum

Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA)

Museum of Us

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Natural History Museum (The NAT)

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

Timken Museum of Art

Centro Cultural de la Raza

WorldBeat Cultural Center

Comic-Con Museum (museum month prices only available on Tuesdays, limit 4)

San Diego

Brain Observatory

USS Midway Museum

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton

Maritime Museum of San Diego (admission does not include boat tours or sails)

Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego

New Children’s Museum

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

Nautical History Gallery & Museum

New Americans Museum

Visions Museum of Textile Art

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Command Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps (Reservations online only, use code MuseumMonth23)

Museum of Contemporary Art, La Jolla

La Jolla Historical Society

Junípero Serra Museum

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

Whaley House Museum

JA Cooley Museum

San Diego Police Museum

Coronado

Coronado Historical Association

North County

California Surf Museum

Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Museum of Making Music

San Diego Botanic Garden

Mission San Luis Rey

California Center for the Arts Museum, Escondido

San Diego Archaeological Center

Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North

Warner-Carrillo Ranch House

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

East County

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Heritage of the Americas Museum

La Mesa Depot Museum

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum

The Water Conservation Garden

South Bay

Bonita Museum & Cultural Center

Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center

Living Coast Discovery Center

Tijuana Estuary

Visit Virtually or at Events

San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art

Vanguard Culture

Women’s Museum of California